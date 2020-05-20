81-Year-Old Man Charged In The Death Of Lover Stemming From Violent Sex Game

An 81-year-old man has been charged with killing his secret lover in a sex game gone wrong.

Alan Bischof, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, according to a report published Monday by Click2Houston. Craig LaMell, 65, told police he had been jumped by three males on the bike trail near his home on Nov. 6, roughly a month before his death.

LaMell later died on Dec. 2. There were no leads in the case until Bischof was laid off from his job in April. Bischof’s manager found a confession written by Bischof on his work computer. (RELATED: ‘Baskets’ Star Hagen Mills Dead At 29. Here’s What We Know)

In the document, Bischof detailed the sexual relationship between himself and LaMell along with the “sadomasochistic behavior” they engaged in. The mugging story was allegedly mutually decided on by LaMell and Bischof.

The documents even included photos of the injuries.

Bischof refused to speak to media.

“It’s a little premature to being doing that right now,” Bischof told Click2Houston. “I have to be taken down to the bondsman. I have an attorney I’m going to be setting up. It’s going to be later this week or next week before I’m prepared to talk.”