James Woods Calls Nancy Pelosi ‘Morbidly Corrupt’ After Comments About Trump’s Weight

Actor James Woods seemingly weighed in on the “morbidly obese” debate after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made comments about President Donald Trump.

Woods shared his thoughts on Twitter while sharing a photo of Pelosi.

“Morbidly corrupt…” Woods captioned the photo.

The comment seems to be in reference to Pelosi’s response to the news that President Trump had been taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug being tested to help treat coronavirus, for a week and a half.

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group, and in his, shall we say, weight group: ‘Morbidly obese,’ they say,” says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Pres. Trump’s revelation he is taking hydroxychloroquine. pic.twitter.com/0ImjpEjg9q — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 19, 2020

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — what is it, morbidly obese they say,” Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “So I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

Pelosi has since defended her comments saying she was giving President Trump “a dose of his own medicine.” (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Was Giving Trump ‘A Dose Of His Own Medicine’ By Calling Him ‘Morbidly Obese’)

“I didn’t say anything about the president. I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” Pelosi said during a press conference Wednesday. “I was only quoting what doctors had said about him and I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”