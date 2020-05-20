REPORT: JP Morgan Finds Infection Rates Are Decreasing In States That Ended Lockdowns

Research from investment bank JP Morgan allegedly found coronavirus infection rates decreasing in states that have lifted their lockdown measures.

CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla posted a lengthy thread to Twitter outlining the investment bank’s research, which counters many media and political figures who predicted dire consequences for those states when coronavirus lockdown measures began lifting.

“JPMorgan has a devastating piece arguing that infection rates have declined — not increased — in states where lockdowns have ended, ‘even after allowing for an appropriate measurement lag.’ (Kolonavic),” Quintanilla tweeted to introduce the thread.

Quintanilla’s next tweet included similar patterns “for various countries,” opining that “the pandemic and COVID-19 likely have its own dynamics unrelated to often inconsistent lockdown measures that were being implemented.”

The CNBC anchor then quoted from the research with his next several tweets, the first of which contended that, while the lockdowns may have been “justified initially,” policy makers did not take into account the “millions of lives” that “were being destroyed … with little consideration that [lockdowns] might not only cause economic devastation but potentially more deaths than COVID-19 itself.” (RELATED: DeSantis Unloads On Media For Dire Florida Predictions: ‘Hell, We’re 8 Weeks Away From That’)

JP Morgan opined about the partisan divide surrounding the ongoing response to the epidemic:

