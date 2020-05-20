Kellyanne Conway: Biden ‘Sounds Like A Co-Ed At The End Of A Frat Party’ Because He Needs A Woman On The Ticket

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway quipped that former Vice President Joe Biden sounds like a frat guy who “need(s) a woman” because of his all-female vice presidential prospect list on Fox News Wednesday.

“You’ve seen the long short list of Joe Biden’s VP choices,” Conway said. “They all happen to be female. He sounds like, you know, a co-ed at the end of a frat party, ‘I need a woman!'”

“So now he has binders of women he’s looking through, and he’s got people like Sally Yates and Susan Rice allegedly on this list, and these are two women who were very involved in the shenanigans that were happening in the days before we got here, to the Trump White House,” she added. (RELATED: ‘He’s In His Bunker’: Kellyanne Conway Bashes Biden For Taking ‘Petty Shots’ During Pandemic)

Conway also used her Fox News appearance to warn that coronavirus lockdowns are creating a second “pandemic.”

“We have this increase in mental health challenges and suicides and drug use because we are creating a pandemic within the pandemic and that all precious lives lost for whatever reason are precious lives lost,” she said.

Biden is now in the process of choosing a vice president. Some rumored potential choices include failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and California Sen. Kamala Harris.