Media Covers For Susan Rice Trying To Cover For Herself

On today’s show we get into the latest development in “Obamagate” – the declassification of the odd email from former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to herself on the last day of the Obama administration. Plus, attorneys for Michael Flynn have requested the judge in his case be removed and one of the ladies on The View is outraged that a Congressman who was diagnosed with coronavirus would take a medication proscribed by his doctor because it happened to have been hydroxychloroquine.

Listen to the show:

On the last day of the Obama administration, Rice curiously sent an email to herself about a meeting with President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and herself regarding General Michael Flynn. Rice wrote that James Comey expressed concerns over whether or not they could trust a man who served our country for 33 years. A section of that email was classified until yesterday and there’s a lot of suspicious wording and activity described in what is likely an attempted CYA document that raises more questions than it answers, except to liberal journalists. We get into the details and the motives.

Flynn’s attorneys have appealed to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to remove the judge in his case for attempting do an end run around the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. It should work, and we explain why.

Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly is in his 70’s and is a diabetic, so when he was diagnosed with coronavirus he was concerned. His doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine early on and Kelly beat the virus. When he told his story to the ladies on The View yesterday, Joy Behar was disgusted. Why would “anyone with a brain” take that dangerous, near-poisonous drugs? Her statement was a testament to both the power of media lies about the drug and just how stupid Joy Behar is. We have the audio and rip it apart.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive free shipping on your order.