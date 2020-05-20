Mika Brzezinski Criticizes ‘Cruel, Sick, Disgusting’ Trump, Calls For POTUS To Be Banned From Twitter

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski went after President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, calling him “sick” and personally lobbying to have his Twitter account banned.

WATCH:

“That’s sick. Donald, you’re a sick person,” Brzezinski said in response to Trump’s repeated tweets about allegations that Joe Scarborough, Mika’s husband and co-host, killed his congressional intern.

Trump asked Wednesday morning on Twitter why “Psycho” Scarborough was allowed to “walk the streets.”

….Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

“You’re a sick person, to put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today,” Brzezinski said.

“Twitter, you shouldn’t be allowing this, and you should be taking these tweets down, and you should be ashamed of yourself. You’ll be hearing from me on this, because this is B.S.” she added.

“But Donald, you are a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person.”

The MSNBC host went on Twitter following the show Wednesday, calling for Trump to be banned and ordering Twitter to, “TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT.”

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

The show has long had a complicated relationship with Trump, first being close to him but later becoming adversarial.

