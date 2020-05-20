Politics

Mika Brzezinski Criticizes ‘Cruel, Sick, Disgusting’ Trump, Calls For POTUS To Be Banned From Twitter

MSNBC screenshot

Justin Caruso Contributor
MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski went after President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, calling him “sick” and personally lobbying to have his Twitter account banned.

WATCH:

“That’s sick. Donald, you’re a sick person,” Brzezinski said in response to Trump’s repeated tweets about allegations that Joe Scarborough, Mika’s husband and co-host, killed his congressional intern.

Trump asked Wednesday morning on Twitter why “Psycho” Scarborough was allowed to “walk the streets.”

“You’re a sick person, to put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today,” Brzezinski said.

“Twitter, you shouldn’t be allowing this, and you should be taking these tweets down, and you should be ashamed of yourself. You’ll be hearing from me on this, because this is B.S.” she added.

“But Donald, you are a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person.”

The MSNBC host went on Twitter following the show Wednesday, calling for Trump to be banned and ordering Twitter to, “TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT.”

The show has long had a complicated relationship with Trump, first being close to him but later becoming adversarial.

Just this week, Scarborough claimed that Trump was lying about taking hydroxychloroquine. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Assure You’ — Joe Scarborough Claims Trump Isn’t Actually Taking Hydroxychloroquine)