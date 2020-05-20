NC Stay-At-Home Order To Be Lifted But Gyms, Bars And Several Other Businesses Must Remain Closed

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state would be moving into phase 2 of its reopening on Friday, but told residents it would be much more limited than previously anticipated due to an increase in coronavirus cases across the state.

“The increases in the COVID-19 cases signal a need to take a more modest step forward in phase 2 than originally envisioned.” Gov. Cooper told residents in a press conference. “While I am lifting the stay-at-home order, we are shifting to a safer-at-home recommendation.”

Dine-in services at restaurants, and personal care businesses like salons and barbers, will be allowed to reopen at limited capacities and with cleaning requirements, however, bars, gyms, indoor entertainment facilities and other select businesses must remain closed until at least June 26, according to Cooper’s executive order.

Businesses that must remain closed in Phase 2: – Bingo parlors

– Bowling alleys

– Indoor exercise and fitness facilities

– Gyms

– Health clubs

– Movie Theatres

– Skating rinks

– Gaming establishments

– Reception venues

– Museums

– Amusement Parks

– Bars

“This is because the potential spread of COVID-19 can be significant there.” Cooper told residents. “Just because you can go more places doesn’t mean you always should.”

Mass gathering limits in phase 2 will also be held to no more than 10 people indoors, or 25 people outdoors, according to Cooper, which he says applies to “event venues, conference centers, stadiums and sports arenas, amphitheaters, and groups at parks or beaches.”

The percentage of positive tests at the beginning of the month were at 8%, according to WSOCTV, and have trended downward to 7% over the last week.

“We can only help our economy when people have confidence in their own safety,” said Cooper, “which is why it’s important to ease restrictions carefully and use data in deciding when to do it.” (RELATED: Health Secretary Azar Says America ‘Must’ Reopen — ‘It’s Not Health Vs. The Economy, It’s Actually Health Vs. Health’)

