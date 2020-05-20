REPORT: Painting Of Dr. Anthony Fauci Sells For $15,000, Proceeds Will Go To Charity

A Brooklyn artist has reportedly sold a painting of Dr. Anthony Fauci for $15,000.
Jeremy Penn, who has painted portraits of Kate Moss, Karl Lagerfeld and Diane von Furstenberg, sold the painting and is donating the proceeds to charity, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.
Anthony “Scientific Street Cred” Fauci 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this painting will go to the following charities: True Hero Fund @trueherofund : An amazing charity that directly supports the heroes that are fighting on the frontline of this war. Read more at trueherofund.org No Kid Hungry @nokidhungry Another amazing charity that is ending childhood hunger by ensuring that kids get the food they need, like healthy breakfast at school and free meals during the summertime. With schools closed and parent’s out of work, kids can miss the meals that they rely on. It’s important that we support charities like this to ensure that they have the resources to continue this mission to leave No Kid Hungry. Read more at nokidhungry.org Painting Details 30” wide x 46” height Acrylic and Spray Paint on Oxidized Mirrored Aluminum This series I’m working on started with some chemical acids on metals. While my work has taken many shapes and forms over the years, the consistency is my process. Each and every time it unfolds and I don’t always know where it will end. This piece started as a splatter of chemical reactions. I didn’t have a plan for it, but once the base layer was done we were settled into quarantine and it became apparent that Fauci was for this piece. In a time of such uncertainty he became the voice of stability. Sanity served. I pride myself in my mindfulness practice and my background in the field. When the world is upside down it can be hard to find perspective. Latching onto reason is where I find my ground and from there I can begin to create. Stay Home & Stay Safe. #nokidhungry #supporttrueheroes #trueherofund #stayhome #anthonyfauci #fauci
“This piece started as a splatter of chemical reactions,” Penn captioned an Instagram photo of the painting. “I didn’t have a plan for it, but once the base layer was done we were settled into quarantine and it became apparent that Fauci was for this piece. In a time of such uncertainty he became the voice of stability. Sanity served.”
Penn chose two charities for the proceeds to go to, True Hero Fund and No Kid Hungry. (RELATED: Petition Created To Have Dr. Anthony Fauci Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’)
Fauci has become somewhat of a celebrity in the eyes of the American people. I would guess that he really never saw it coming. He definitely didn’t think people would start a petition to name his People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” or that people would start selling mugs, t-shirts and doughnuts with his face on them.
I hope he’s embracing the newfound love and finding humor in it. What else could you do in a time like this?