REPORT: Painting Of Dr. Anthony Fauci Sells For $15,000, Proceeds Will Go To Charity

A Brooklyn artist has reportedly sold a painting of Dr. Anthony Fauci for $15,000.

Jeremy Penn, who has painted portraits of Kate Moss, Karl Lagerfeld and Diane von Furstenberg, sold the painting and is donating the proceeds to charity, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

“This piece started as a splatter of chemical reactions,” Penn captioned an Instagram photo of the painting. “I didn’t have a plan for it, but once the base layer was done we were settled into quarantine and it became apparent that Fauci was for this piece. In a time of such uncertainty he became the voice of stability. Sanity served.”

Penn chose two charities for the proceeds to go to, True Hero Fund and No Kid Hungry. (RELATED: Petition Created To Have Dr. Anthony Fauci Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’)

Fauci has become somewhat of a celebrity in the eyes of the American people. I would guess that he really never saw it coming. He definitely didn’t think people would start a petition to name his People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” or that people would start selling mugs, t-shirts and doughnuts with his face on them.

I hope he’s embracing the newfound love and finding humor in it. What else could you do in a time like this?