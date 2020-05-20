Former Pizza Hut Employee Allegedly Responsible For Delivering Michael Jordan’s Infamous Pizza Denies It Was Poisoned

The Pizza Hut employee allegedly responsible for delivering Michael Jordan’s infamous pizza has denied that anything was done to it.

During the final episodes of “The Last Dance” on ESPN, Jordan talked about the infamous flu game during the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. He claimed he had food poisoning after ordering a pizza and it was highly suggested the food was poisoned after five guys delivered it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the person who says they put the pizza together and delivered it claims nothing was done to it. According to Sporting News, former Pizza Hut manager Craig Fite did an interview with Jake Scott and Gordon Monson of 1280 The Zone and he claimed the six-time NBA champion has no idea what he’s talking about.

“The crap story the guy said, that there was five people, there was two of us — and I didn’t even have that many people working at the time at the store — but there was two of us,” Fite explained.

He added, “I’m 100 percent certain it wasn’t food poisoning, or it wasn’t that pizza.”

Here’s the one part of Jordan’s pizza claim that makes no sense to me. How did the people delivering the pizza know they were giving it to the Chicago Bulls star?

That’s the one part of the story that makes no sense. Jordan didn’t just call up the pizza joint and tell them he was himself and wanted a pizza.

From “The Last Dance” it seems like his security or trainers ordered it. I doubt they would be dumb enough to say who it was for.

So, we’re supposed to believe pizza gets ordered to Jordan’s hotel on the road against the Jazz, and the people delivering it just knew it was for Jordan?

You’re asking me to believe a lot.

The reality of the situation is that we’re likely never going to know the truth and the pizza claim just makes the whole legend even crazier.

However, without some proof, which is almost certainly impossible at this point, I’m skeptical people knew Jordan was ordering the pizza and poisoned it. There are just too many red flags.