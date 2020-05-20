REPORT: Ohio State Football Players Will Return To Campus June 8

Ohio State football players will reportedly return to campus in a few weeks.

According to the 247Sports site BuckNuts, players for the Buckeyes will return to campus June 8 to resume football activities. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

OSU hasn’t had practice since coronavirus cut spring ball short.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Apr 17, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT

This is an incredible update. Ohio State having football players return is a gigantic update for fans of the sport.

Once OSU brings back players, you can bet just about anything other B1G schools will do the same. There’s zero shot Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin sit on the sideline if the Buckeyes are practicing.

That’s just not going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 3:47pm PST

Do I hate the Buckeyes? Yes, but we’re in a war right now against coronavirus. Priorities have to be set and our top priority is getting back to playing football.

The first step in that process is bringing players back to practice and Ohio State is reportedly less than three weeks away from that happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 11:34am PST

It’s another domino in the chain falling. While I’ll always cheer against OSU on the field, I’m happy to hear they’re nearing a return.

Hopefully, the Badgers will do the same very soon!