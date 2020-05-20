South Carolina Coaches Will Muschamp And Frank Martin Take 10% Pay Cuts

South Carolina Gamecocks coaches Will Muschamp and Frank Martin have taken pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the football and basketball coaches have taken a 10% pay cut for the upcoming academic year.

University president Robert Caslen is also taking a 10% cut. South Carolina is the latest program to get hit with salary cuts during the crisis.

South Carolina President Robert Caslen, football coach Will Muschamp & basketball coach Frank Martin among USC officials taking 10 percent pay cut for 2020-21 academic year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 19, 2020

Another day goes by and another major athletic program gets hit with bad coronavirus news. It just never ends with this damn virus.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again for everyone. You know things are bad when SEC programs and other powerhouse teams are hit with pay cuts.

Muschamp is the head football coach of an SEC team! There should be ample cash sitting around for him. Yet, there’s apparently not.

If a team like South Carolina can’t survive the pandemic without coaches taking pay cuts, what do we think is going to happen to smaller programs?

The answer is that they’re going to be financially decimated.

We’re 101 days out from the season starting. I think we’re going to see a lot of this stuff before it’s all said and done.

It’s a damn shame, but it’s where sports are at in 2020 thanks to the virus. We’ll get through this and turn it around. You best believe that!