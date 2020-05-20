Ted Cruz Floats DOJ Investigation After De Blasio Once Again Targets Jewish Community

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that the Department of Justice should investigate Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, after de Blasio sent out another tweet targeting the Jewish community for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions.

“Earlier today the NYPD shut down a Yeshiva conducting classes with as many as 70 children. I can’t stress how dangerous this is for our young people,” de Blasio tweeted Monday. “We’re issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe.”

Cruz responded with a tweet of his own, questioning whether or not de Blasio is “violating constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz Urges Bill Barr To Investigate Crack Downs On Religious Freedom)

“The next time NYC’s mayor sends out a gleeful tweet about sending cops after Jews, the DOJ should investigate to make sure he’s not violating constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties,” Cruz said. “Actually, they should have done it after the last one.”