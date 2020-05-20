Ted Cruz On Why The US Needs To Stop Outsourcing Weapons Production To China

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz introduced the Onshoring Rare Earths Act of 2020 (ORE) on May 12, which aims to end U.S. dependence on China for rare earth elements.

Rare earth elements and minerals are critical to the manufacturing of defense technologies. These rare elements are “mined, refined and manufactured” almost exclusively in China. (RELATED: Ted Cruz: Russia’s Oil War Is Designed To Bankrupt Small Independent American Energy Companies)

Upon introducing the legislation, Cruz talked about his bill and expressed his concerns about the Chinese Communist Party’s involvement in the coronavirus pandemic an during April 1 interview on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo:

Our ability as a nation to manufacture defense technologies and support our military is dangerously dependent on our ability to access rare earth elements and critical minerals mined, refined, and manufactured almost exclusively in China. Much like the Chinese Communist Party has threatened to cut off the U.S. from life-saving medicines made in China, the Chinese Communist Party could also cut off our access to these materials, significantly threatening U.S. national security. The ORE Act will help ensure China never has that opportunity by establishing a rare earth elements and critical minerals supply chain in the U.S.

The ORE Act would establish a supply chain for U.S. rare earth elements and minerals. The legislation specifically will do the following, according to the bill:

Provides tax incentives for the rare earths industry, including expanding and making permanent full-expensing provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Requires the DOD to source rare earth minerals and critical elements from the U.S. Establishes grants for pilot programs to develop these materials in the U.S.

Cruz also said in his April interview that China needed to be held accountable for its role in spreading coronavirus: “We should not allow ourselves to be vulnerable and captive to a nation that behaves and considers itself our enemy.”



“Critical supplies, critical medicines that people in America depend upon for their health, our seniors depend upon for their health, so much of that is manufactured in China,” he said, noting that China has threatened cutting off supply of “life-saving tools” to America.

The Department of the Interior published a list of 35 critical minerals in May 2018 in response to an executive order that tasked them to coordinate with other branches and create the list. (RELATED: If You Watched ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ In China, You Might Have Realized Freddie Mercury All Of A Sudden Wasn’t Gay)

Seventeen of the 35 rare earth elements are used in high tech and military applications for magnets. Four other rare earth elements are critical to meeting the electric vehicle demand, per Cruz’s statement.

The Chinese government worked with their companies to drive competitors out of the market and centralize the supply chain for these rare earth elements.

The grant program would be established by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Interior. Grants would not exceed $10,000,000 and priority would be given to “projects the Secretary determines are likely to be economically viable.”

Cruz has been critical of China throughout the coronavirus pandemic. He is introducing several other pieces of legislation that counter U.S. dependence on the communist country.

“The most important long-term national security and foreign policy consequence of this coronavirus pandemic is going to be a fundamental reassessment of the United States’ relationship with China,” Cruz said in a Fox News appearance with Bartiromo early in May.

In late April, Cruz introduced a piece of legislation that seeks to cut off Hollywood Studios from receiving funding from the Department of Defense if they choose to censor films for screening in China. (RELATED: Here Are All The Times Hollywood Changed Movie Plots To Appease China)

“I believe China is the most significant geopolitical threat to the United States for the next century, and I have been saying that for years. Many in Washington have not been interested in hearing it or have refused to listen. I think this coronavirus pandemic has opened the eyes of many in Congress, many in Washington, and even some in the media,” Cruz said.