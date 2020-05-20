Tom Brady Leads Workout With Tampa Bay Buccaneers Teammates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is already getting to work with his new teammates.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady organized a workout with teammates early Tuesday morning at a local school. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While NFL practices aren’t fully underway, it’s clear the six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots is ready to get to work.

This is just classic Tom Brady. There’s an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it doesn’t matter to the legendary quarterback.

Virus or not, he’s going to make sure his teammates are working, and that’s the attitude that wins Super Bowls.

I’m sure there’s also going to be people out there who complain about him putting in the work. I have no doubt about that at all.

People love complaining about successful people for whatever reasons they can find. Whether they practiced safely or not, I can promise you that someone will find a reason to complain.

At the end of the day, all that matters is Brady and his teammates on the Bucs are already putting in the work. That’s bad news for the teams they’ll face in the regular season.

The last thing you want is Brady getting extra reps. That’s a recipe for disaster for defenses around the league.