The New Tom Hanks Movie ‘Greyhound’ Will Premiere On Apple TV+

Tom Hanks’ WWII movie “Greyhound” has found a home.

According to Deadline, the rights to the WWII naval film have been acquired by Apple TV+ after the film was initially supposed to be released in theaters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is no date set for when it will air on Apple TV+.

There are a couple things to take away from this situation. First, this is a great call by the executives at Apple. This is a genius call.

Tom Hanks is one of the most famous actors on the planet. He makes hits and people absolutely love his movies.

Very few people are capable of moving the needle like he does. After all, we’re talking about the man who played Forrest Gump.

The man just makes hits and it looks like “Greyhound” will be the latest film to add to the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GreyhoundMovie (@greyhoundmovie) on Mar 5, 2020 at 9:01am PST

Secondly, the fact a streaming service went out to buy the rights to a film like “Greyhound” is a sign these companies are ready to start spending major money.

That’s great news for the consumer. I’ve always said the streaming wars will force services to provide better viewing options.

Apple securing the rights to “Greyhound” is a prime example of swinging for the fence.

Keep checking back for more updates on when you can watch “Greyhound” on Apple TV+.