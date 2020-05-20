Trump Campaign Launches Talk Show Critiquing ‘Fake News’ On ‘The View’

President Donald Trump’s campaign is launching a talk show Wednesday evening critiquing ABC’s “The View” for the network’s portrayal of the president and what it called “fake news.”

The first episode of “The Right View” premieres at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and will feature top Trump 2020 advisers Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson.

The show will air every Wednesday at the same time, highlighting topics such as 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s “gaffes and weak leadership,” and Trump’s efforts to combat coronavirus and reopen the economy. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Launches ‘Moms For Trump’ Coalition)

WATCH:

“For too long, women on ABC’s ‘The View’ have believed they represent all women’s views,” Schlapp, the Trump 2020 senior adviser to Strategic Communications, said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “They project the fake news’ narrative to viewers across the country and are obsessed with their blatant hatred of President Trump.”

She added: “Our new series — ‘The Right View’ — will make talk shows great again by breaking through the mainstream media’s deception and providing the facts about President Trump’s clear record of accomplishment.”

“The View” did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

