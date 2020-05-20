Tyler Perry Says He’s Taking ‘Extreme Measures’ To Safely Begin Film Production At Studio In July

Tyler Perry detailed the “extreme measures” being taken so he can safely begin film production at his studio in Atlanta in July during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 50-year-old actor detailed in a letter to his cast and crew called “Camp Quarantine” just how he plans to start production again on his TV shows “Sistas” and “The Oval” and it includes cast remaining on his studio lot in Georgia for the entire duration of the production, per the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

The 30-page document goes into detail about what each person needs to do in order to begin production and the first starts with getting tested for the coronavirus in their town and then remaining in isolation for 16 days before taking a trip to Atlanta to begin shooting. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Perry will then provide private flights to Atlanta for each person where they will be tested once again when they arrive from the car with the use of a 15-minute rapid test.

According to the report:

Both the car drivers and the talent will wear face masks the entire time, and luggage will be sanitized before loading. Upon arriving in Atlanta, the cast will await shuttles that typically seat 25 people but, in an effort to keep people socially distanced, will only carry 10 individuals at a time. Once they make it to the studio, the cast will be re-tested using the nasal swab test, with crew members going through the same process. The testing will be administered by licensed medical staff provided by Emory Healthcare.

The entire cast crew will be self-isolated in their own rooms until the tests come back 4-6 hours later. If negative they can stay, but if anyone tests positive they must stay in their rooms until all tests have come in and then that person will receive medical attention and be removed from the place.

Once everyone who tested negative are the only ones left, the crew can finally leave their rooms.

“Once inside the quarantine bubble, participants are not permitted to leave for the entire 14-day period,” the document read, with face masks and social distancing still being required except for those performers during filming.

They will also have to undergo another nasal swab test at the end of their shoot.

In Perry’s letter to staff he explained how he wanted “to be abundantly clear that there was no way I could or would consider putting people back to work without a plan that takes extreme measures to try and mitigate as much risk as possible in our productions, and I think we’ve managed to do just that.”

“It took a village of staff, medical doctors, epidemiologists, lawyers, union reps, talent and their reps, crew members, insurers, and a lot of other great thinkers to come up with this plan,” he added.