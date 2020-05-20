UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond Gets 6-Year Contract, Will Average A Yearly Salary Of $1.4 Million

New UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond is being paid a ton of money to run the Bruins.

Jarmond was brought in to save UCLA and he’s been handed a fat contract to do it. According to Brett McMurphy, he received a six-year contract and will make an average yearly salary of $1.4 million. The deal can get kicked even higher with incentives. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UCLA announces new AD Martin Jarmond will receive 6-year deal, averaging $1.4 million annually, plus incentives — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 19, 2020

If Jarmond is capable of saving UCLA sports, then he’s worth every single penny. In fact, if he can save the Bruins, then he’s probably worth a hell of a lot more.

The unfortunate reality for the Bruins is that they don’t really matter anymore in the national conversation. Sure, they might be relevant at times in the PAC-12, but nobody on the national level takes them seriously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA FOOTBALL (@uclafootball) on Mar 5, 2020 at 1:06pm PST

That’s simply unacceptable for a school with their resources and money. They’re literally in Los Angeles! They should have dominant football and basketball teams every single year.

Instead, the football team hasn’t been good in several years and the basketball program has fallen off the map.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA FOOTBALL (@uclafootball) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:56pm PST

Now, Jarmond has been tasked with revitalizing both. If he gets the job done, then he’s worth a hell of a lot more than $1.4 million annually.

We’ll see if he can get the job done, but I know UCLA fans are fed up. Will they finally start performing at a high standard?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA FOOTBALL (@uclafootball) on Mar 3, 2020 at 2:09pm PST

Only time will tell, but there’s no doubt the expectations are high.