University Of Florida Intends On Being Open In The Fall. Will The Gators Play Football?

The University of Florida (UF) intends on being open for students in the fall.

According to WCJB, UF President Kent Fuchs has said the plan is for the campus to be open in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Florida is the latest SEC program to commit to opening up in the fall.

Obviously, the big question now is whether or not the Gators will play football in the fall. I find it incredibly hard to believe they’ll be open but won’t play football.

It seems like the entire SEC seems hellbent on playing football no matter what happens. I respect the hell out of the decision.

Yes, we have to be safe when dealing with coronavirus. We have to be safe and smart, but this is also America.

In this country, we play college football. It’s what we do as Americans and we can’t let a virus steal that from us.

The SEC has made it clear they’re going to be open for business in the fall and you can now add Florida to the list.

Let’s throw on the pads and get to work! Even as the sworn enemy of the SEC, I’m excited to see them battling it out in the fall!