Virginia Family Sees Car Swerve In Front Of Them, Ends Up Hitting Bags With $1 Million In Them While Driving

A family in Caroline County, Virginia, went for a drive last Saturday and ended up running over bags filled with a million dollars.



Emily Schantz told WTVR CBS 6 News that they noticed a car swerving around an object in the road. Schantz said they saw the object was a bag and was struck by their car in the road. The family saw another bag 15-feet away from the first one and decided to pick it up and bring it home, thinking it was trash. (RELATED: Man Shoots Waffle House Employee For Telling Him He Needed To Wear A Mask)

When they got home they opened the bag to find that it was full of money. “Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,” Schantz said to WTVR CBS 6 News.

According to Major Scott Moeser of the Caroline County Police Department, the money was meant for a bank and somehow fell out of a mail truck. “For someone so honest and willing to give that almost a million dollars back, it’s exceptional on their part,” said Moser to WTVR CBS 6 News. “Their two sons were there, so I put the lights on for them, but we are proud and they represented this county well by being so honest.”