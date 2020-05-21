Auburn Player Jashawn Sheffield Suspended Indefinitely After Multiple Arrests

Auburn football player Jashawn Sheffield has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested multiple times in May.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Sheffield was arrested May 9 on a charge of disorderly conduct and was also arrested May 16 on a charge of “DUI Less Safe” in Bulloch County, Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Been waiting on this moment @Jashawnsheff ???????? pic.twitter.com/GRlQ2WwATu — Coach Alex Mathis (@alexmathis) November 23, 2019

According to the same report, a “DUI Less Safe” is when you’re arrested on the belief you’ve consumed alcohol, but are allegedly driving unsafely while under the legal limit.

Now, he’s been suspended from the Tigers for the foreseeable future.

Obviously, Sheffield is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s the system we have here in America.

Having said that, having two arrests in the span of a week for a college football star isn’t a great look. It’s not a great look at all.

Plus, we’re in the middle of a pandemic! How does this guy even have the time to allegedly do the things he’s accused of?

Aren’t we all supposed to be isolating at home?

On a serious note, if you have the opportunity to play major college football and piss it away, then that’s on just you. It’s not on anyone else.

We’ll see what happens with Sheffield going forward, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll see the field for Auburn and coach Gus Malzahn anytime soon.