Joe Biden Asks Amy Klobuchar To Undergo VP Vetting Process

Former Vice President Joe Biden has asked Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to undergo the vetting process as a potential vice-presidential pick.

CBS campaign reporter Bo Erickson reported the news Thursday, tweeting, “News: Sen. @amyklobuchar has officially been asked by @JoeBiden to undergo vetting to be considered for his VP, sources tell @CBSNews.”

News: Sen. @amyklobuchar has officially been asked by @JoeBiden to undergo vetting to be considered for his VP, sources tell @CBSNews. — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) May 21, 2020

Klobuchar, who dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Biden just one day before Super Tuesday, has long been considered a potential pick for the ticket. A verbal slip at a Michigan rally just five days later made it clear that the Minnesota senator was thinking about that as well.

Bit of a Freudian slip…while stumping for @JoeBiden just now in Grand Rapids, MI @amyklobuchar says she “couldn’t think of a better way to end my candidacy than join the ticket…” to big applause. She quickly corrected to say “join the terrific campaign of Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/axoOR1cX9D — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) March 7, 2020

While Klobuchar is popular in her home state of Minnesota, there are a number of people who have voiced concerns that Biden’s promise to choose a woman may not be enough. (RELATED: PATRIOTS Primary Update: The Battle For VEEP)

“The View” host Sunny Hostin has argued repeatedly that Biden needed to choose a black woman. Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate — and another woman said to be on Biden’s radar — Stacey Abrams told “The View” hosts that she had “concerns” that the former vice president might not choose “a woman of color.”

Stacey Abrams Has ‘Concerns’ About Biden Possibly ‘Not Picking A Woman Of Color’ https://t.co/H7MgfahNOw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 23, 2020

Klobuchar has not yet responded publicly to the news.