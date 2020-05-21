CBS All Access Picks Up John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ But With One Major Change

Actor John Krasinski’s all good news YouTube series “Some Good News” will be heading to CBS All Access.

ViacomCBS announced the show had been picked up on Thursday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. There’s only one big change being made. Krasinski will no longer host the show, although he will serve as the executive producer.

Krasinski has uploaded just eight episodes of “Some Good News” on YouTube and has gained over 2.5 million followers since the first episode aired at the end of March. The goal of “Some Good News” was to bring viewers a show with only good news during a time when Americans were inundated with terrible news amid the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: John Krasinski Gives Boston Health Care Workers Huge Surprise With Virtual Visit From David Ortiz)

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS-Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people!” Krasinski said in a statement. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

This news is really great! It’s hard to focus on good news sometimes, but I’m happy there is now going to be an outlet for it. However, it’d be much better if Krasinski was still going to be the host. There’s a huge chance the show was only doing well because Krasinski was the host.

The show was perfect and I hope it continues to be perfect with the next host.