CFL Season Won’t Start Until September At The Earliest

The CFL won’t start the season as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The football league released a statement Wednesday announcing the following in part:

It now appears the earliest the CFL might return to play – for a shortened but meaningful season – is this September. Of course, a final decision on whether that will indeed happen will depend on what governments tell us is safe for our players and fans. But barring some huge development, like a vaccine for COVID-19, it now seems clear we can rule out playing games this summer.

Well, this isn’t a great update for football fans around the world. The CFL is the second best football league in the world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Outside of the NFL, the CFL is the next best thing when it comes to pro football. It’s been around for a long time, has tons of fans and the league is rich with resources.

Yet, the league just pulled the plug on getting started on time. That’s a really bad sign when it comes to dealing with coronavirus.

The regular season was supposed to get underway around the middle of June, which was still a few weeks away.

Clearly, the people running the show up in Canada already knew there was no chance of that happening.

It’s really a damn shame because the CFL was the perfect way to get our football fix while waiting for college ball and the NFL to return.

Now, we won’t get to enjoy football north of the border for at least several more months. Hopefully, the league has some kind of 2020 season. Canceling the whole thing would be a shame.