Watch Charlize Theron In The Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘The Old Guard’

Netflix has released the trailer for Charlize Theron’s new movie “The Old Guard,” and it looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the movie, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like audiences and fans around the world are going to be in for a crazy time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below!

Okay, there’s a lot of positives to dig into here. First and foremost, I think we can all agree that Theron is an elite talent in the acting game.

Let’s get that straight. We’re talking about a prime talent, and she’s going to be in a movie from Netflix. On a baseline level, that’s great news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on May 19, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

Secondly, the plot is pretty damn interesting too. Mercenaries who can’t be killed? Yeah, you can go ahead and jot me down as a yes for that one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on May 20, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

As long as “The Old Guard” doesn’t get too weird, then I think Netflix will have another hit on its hands July 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) on May 15, 2020 at 10:06am PDT

Let us know what you think in the comments and make sure to check it out in a few weeks on Netflix!