Chinese State-Controlled Media Outlet Responds To US Criticism By Making Cartoon Mocking Pompeo

China responded to criticism from the United States about its botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic by creating a propaganda cartoon that mocks Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The cartoon, titled “Pompeo’s Credibility Test,” was created by Chinese state-backed media outlet CGTN and was first featured online Wednesday, according to Fox News. The cartoon is designed to look like a video game and depicts Pompeo getting beaten up by human-sized coronavirus germs while his health bar, or “credibility bar,” lowers over time.

WATCH:

The cartoon also features World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who defends China and appears to debunk claims made by Pompeo and the US government. One such claim is that the virus was man-made. While a majority of US intelligence agencies believe that the virus leaked from a Wuhan lab, the agencies have also explicitly rejected the claim that it was man-made.

Pompeo has been the target of a Chinese propaganda campaign since the coronavirus outbreak began. Chinese state media has previously called Pompeo “a degenerate” and “evil,” and referred to his criticism of China as “spitting poison.” (RELATED: Communist Party Of China Sends Out Official Missive On American Coronavirus ‘Lies’)

The cartoon released by CGTN is only the latest round of Chinese propaganda against the US government. After the cartoon version of Pompeo loses his remaining health, or credibility, he collapses and states, “When I was CIA director, we lied, we cheated, we stole.”

The game concludes with the line: “You must be honest in this cooperation game.”

However, China has been accused of covering up evidence and concealing information about the virus, and German intelligence further concluded that China asked the WHO to delay the release of information about the outbreak.