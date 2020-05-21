College Football Starts In 100 Days When Notre Dame Plays Navy August 29

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re officially 100 days away from the start of college football.

August 29, 2020 is the first day of the season and will feature many games. Most notably, Navy and Notre Dame are slated to meet in Ireland. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether that game happens overseas or happens in America, we’re 100 days away from the action unfolding!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:35pm PST

Folks, I know we’ve been in a hell of a war lately! I know this to be true! We’ve been fighting coronavirus like the terrible opponent that it is.

Yet, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel! We’re 100 days away. Only 100 days! That’s nothing in the grand scheme of things.

August feels like it’s right around the corner!

In 100 days, I’m going to wake up, hop in the shower, crack a dozen beers before I get out, fire up College GameDay, fire up the grill, get the cooler full of ice and just cruise through a day of football.

There’s literally not a single thing that can ruin the day. It’s the day we prepare all offseason for. You think I’m drinking all these beers because I want to?

No, I’m drinking all these beers for the extra reps. If we don’t prepare like it’s gametime around the clock, then we’ll fail once the lights turn on.

I am so damn ready for these games to get underway! I can’t wait. Then, the next week, the Badgers open against Indiana.

Who the hell is ready to run through a brick wall right now?

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

We’re in a war, and we’re kicking ass, drinking beer and taking names. There are 100 days left until we take a huge step toward returning to a state of normalcy.

I’m proud to have served in this fight with all of you. Now, get that beer on ice! The clocking is ticking down and it’s more important than ever to get our reps in.

Together, we will come out of this on the other side stronger than ever!