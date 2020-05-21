DeAndre Baker Claims He Was Playing ‘Madden’ When Alleged Armed Robbery Occurred

DeAndre Baker claims he was playing “Madden” when the alleged robbery in Florida went down.

Baker and Quinton Dunbar have been charged in Miramar, Florida with allegedly carrying out an armed robbery last week, but the New York Giants player has a great defense! He was too busy playing “Madden” to be robbing people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baker’s attorney Patrick Patel told the New York Post, “Far from an individual who’s going somewhere with an alleged intent to rob somebody, an armed robbery, to go there and hook up his ‘Madden’ game, play the game for over an hour and then leave it there and go home.”

Patel added that they’re looking for “electronic proof” to show Baker was gaming when the alleged robbery happened. He also said Baker was in a different room of the house when it occurred, and then left immediately.

The “I was playing Madden” alibi is going to be a hall of fame get out of jail card if it’s true and works. You think Baker had time to rob people?

Not even he was playing “Madden.” Everyone knows once “Madden” is fired up, you’re 100% locked in. Nothing else can get your attention.

If there’s electronic proof he was playing the NFL video game at the same time as the robbery, then you have to acquit.

It’ll be more convincing that O.J. Simpson’s little glove stunt. As an adult man, I know there’s no way anyone would put the controller down to pull out guns and carry out an armed robbery.

This case was already incredibly fascinating, and I’m now hooked. The fact this whole thing might hinge on “Madden” is one of the coolest things going on in the world of sports right now.

I’m all in on finding out the truth!