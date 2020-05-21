Disneyland Reveals Potential Changes To Theme Park Ahead Of Reopening

Disneyland has revealed some of the potential changes coming to the theme park for the reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The website does not indicate a specific reopening date, but says that there will be limited capacity at multiple locations within the theme park. The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported on the changes Thursday.

Disney World is now taking reservations from July 1, but you might have to wait a bit longer to visit Disneyland. https://t.co/v2cbimOXk2 — CNET (@CNET) May 20, 2020

“Upon reopening, certain Disneyland Resort theme parks, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity and restricted to availability or even closed based on guidance from health experts and government officials,” a message on the website reads. “Furthermore, certain attractions, experiences, services and amenities will be modified, have limited availability or remain closed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.” (RELATED: Disney’s Plan For Safe Reopening Includes Masks, Plexiglass Dividers And Temperature Checks)

The update on the Disneyland park comes the same day parts of Disney World reopened in Florida. There were lines outside of businesses in the Disney Springs shopping and dining complex, according to THR.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek wants to open up the parks “soon,” but wants to be “responsible” about it.

“We want to open up as soon as we can across the world, but we are going to do so in a responsible way,” Chapek said earlier in May, THR reported. “We want to get our cast back to work as soon as possible.”