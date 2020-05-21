‘Get Rid Of You For Awhile’: Trump Jokes About Launching Reporters Into Space

President Donald Trump joked with reporters Thursday, saying he would like to launch them into outer space to “get rid of” them for a bit.

Trump was speaking about the upcoming May 27 rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He said he is “thinking about going” before adding that he hopes the reporters will join him.

“I hope you’re all gonna join me, I’d like to put you in the rocket and get rid of you for awhile!” Trump joked. (RELATED: NASA To Launch First American Astronauts To International Space Station From American Soil In Nearly A Decade)

WATCH:

Wednesday’s rocket launch will see NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley participate in a test flight. The flight will show that “the systems meet NASA’s requirements for certification to carry astronauts to the ISS [International Space Station] and back,” according to the the Kennedy Space Station.

This will be a “historic mission,” as it is the first time Americans will take off from U.S. soil since the Space Shuttle Program ended, the station noted.

“Space is the world’s new war-fighting domain,” Trump said after signing a directive at the end of 2019 to form Space Force. “Among grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital. And we’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough, and very shortly we’ll be leading by a lot.”