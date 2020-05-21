East Carolina University Cuts Several Sports During The Coronavirus Pandemic

East Carolina University has cut several sports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Pirates have cut tennis, diving and swimming. They’re just the latest school to get crushed by the pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

East Carolina eliminates men’s and women’s tennis, men’s swimming & diving & women’s swimming & diving — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 21, 2020

Get used to it, folks. Several universities have already made similar moves and now ECU is just the latest to join the trend.

I’m going to say something and a lot of you aren’t going to like it. You’re not going to like it, but I have to say it.

Don’t think for one second there aren’t ADs around the country using this pandemic as an excuse to get rid of sports they wanted to get rid of anyways.

I’m not saying that’s what ECU is doing at all. I don’t know ECU’s thinking, but I know some ADs don’t like writing checks for sports that lose money as it is.

So, they’re using coronavirus as a reason to slash away when it comes to the athletic department. For that reason alone, we’re going to see more and more of this.

Hopefully, the cutting of college sports ends soon, but I’m not holding my breath. Once money gets tight, it goes to sports that matter. When it comes to college athletics, that’s only football and men’s basketball.