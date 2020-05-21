Gigi Hadid Reveals She Was ‘A Few Months’ Pregnant During Fashion Month In February

Gigi Hadid has revealed that she was actually a “few months” pregnant when she walking runways during Fashion Month in February.

“People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round? the 25-year-old supermodel asked during an Instagram Live chat with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

“I’ve had this since I was born,” she added, while noting that her cheeks have “always” been plump.(RELATED: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 20, 2020 at 3:12pm PDT

Hadid continued, while shooting down any speculation that she might have ever “injected anything into” her face. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Models Like Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner)

“I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves,” the Victoria’s Secret model went on. “Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel I’m too much of a control freak. I’m like, ‘What if it goes wrong?'”

At one point, she even explained the reason her face might have looked fuller when she was strutting her stuff on the runway during Fashion Month in was because she was already quite pregnant.

“Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know,” Gigi explained.

As previously reported, the supermodel made headlines when she confirmed last month that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together.

It all comes following reports late last year the couple had rekindled their relationship after splitting in January 2019. The two first started dating in November 2015 before splitting up in 2018. They got back together only to break up the following January.