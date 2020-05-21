Kate Middleton And Prince William Change Their Names On Instagram And Twitter

Kate Middleton and Prince William definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when people noticed they had changed their names on their social media accounts.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s prior Instagram account was listed as simply “Kensington Palace” and on Twitter the royals were identified as the same. The royals name on both social media accounts now reads as, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” with “Kensington Royal” as the handle. The changes were noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on May 8, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

The social media accounts also previously covered news involving Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their own site last year titled, “Sussex Royal.”

Markle and Harry’s social media account launched in April and broke a Guinness World Record for reaching a million followers on their account in the shortest amount of time, five hours and 45 minutes. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The profile picture for the Kensington Palace site, which once included a photo from 2018 of the two royal couples was also changed. Earlier this month, a new family photo was posted showing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children.

The former “Suits” actress and Harry have since gone dark on social media following their shocking announcement in January to step away from their senior royal duties and live a “financially independent” life. The couple are now raising their son, Archie, in Los Angeles.