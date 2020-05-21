Singer Lana Del Rey Hits Back At Critics Saying She Glamorizes Abuse

Musician Lana Del Rey slammed critics who say her music glamorizes abusive relationships.

Del Rey shared her thoughts in an Instagram post shared Thursday.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f **king, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?” she wrote. (RELATED: Lana Del Rey Pauses Concert To Search For Vape Pen)

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all seeing are now very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world,” Del Rey added.

Del Rey went a little aggressive when she name dropped some of the biggest names in women’s music, but she does have somewhat of a point. She should be allowed to make music about whatever she wants.

If people don’t like what her music is about, they shouldn’t listen to it. It doesn’t really matter what other people are doing though. Just because Beyoncé sings about sex appeal doesn’t mean it’s justified for Del Rey to sing about abuse.

She should sing about that because she wants to and it’s what she created.