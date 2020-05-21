Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Decide To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.

They will enter guilty pleas Friday, according to a report published by ABC News.

If the judge approves, Loughlin will serve two months in prison. Her husband would serve five months https://t.co/FN14i1gexV — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) May 21, 2020



Loughlin will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, undergo two years of supervised release and must complete 100 hours of community service. Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine, undergo two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts said.

“We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a press release.

Loughlin and Giannulli are the 23rd and 24th people to plead guilty in the case that rocked the nation back in February of 2019, ABC News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Lori Loughlin Is ‘Outraged And Extremely Angry’ Over Release Of Daughter’s Rowing Photos)

The move comes after a judge denied Loughlin’s motion to drop the charges in the case.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton denied the request “siding with prosecutors who denied that investigators had fabricated the evidence.”

Loughlin’s legal team had argued that the FBI had forced Singer to lie to create evidence.

Judge Gorton explained the agents were trying “to get Singer to corroborate, not fabricate evidence.”