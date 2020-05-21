Miley Cyrus Shows Us Why You Shouldn’t Try To Cut Your Hair During Quarantine

Miley Cyrus is rocking a brand new hair cut during quarantine.

Miley debuted her “pixie mullet” on social media after her mom, Tish Cyrus, cut her hair, according to a report published Tuesday by People magazine.

Miley’s hair stylist Sally Hershberger shared a photo of Miley’s finished look on her Instagram.

“I trained Tish well!” she captioned the photo.

Hershberger said she virtually showed Tish how to do the cut, but it turned out a little different than they had planned.

“Miley loved the final look as much as I did!” Hershberger told People magazine. “It’s so cool and daring to mesh together two styles into one that really expresses her own sense of style.”

“I think it’s an ongoing creative haircut,” she added. (RELATED: Noah Cyrus Says Growing Up As Miley Cyrus’ Little Sister ‘Was Unbearable’)

Despite not being there, Hershberger claimed Tish was able to “easily execute” the look.

“[Miley]’s such a great client to work with since she’s so open to trying new looks,” Hershberger said. “We were both really happy with how the haircut turned out and I’m sure her mom will keep tweaking it a bit. Tish and Miley have a really good eye and were able to easily execute the vision.”

Miley has had some wild hairstyles in the past, but this has got to be the weirdest one. Don’t get me wrong. Miley looks good regardless of what she puts on and how she does her hair. She somehow continues to be one of the hottest people despite the things she does to her body.

I’m kind of into it.