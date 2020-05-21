‘You Are Not In A Position To Be Lecturing Us’: Mitch McConnell Fires Back At Pelosi For Subpoena Criticism

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fired back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for criticizing Senate subpoenas as acts “of retaliation and political retribution.”

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum read Pelosi’s words to McConnell during an interview on Thursday night’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” then said, What do you say to Nancy Pelosi about that, sir?”

WATCH:

“I say to the Speaker, after the impeachment, you are not in a position to be lecturing us about what the appropriate use of Senate time is,” McConnell said before pointing out that the House us currently “arguing before the Supreme Court that they are still looking at yet another impeachment.”

Citing the degree of “apparent misbehavior going on in the opening” of investigations into General Michael Flynn and others, McConnell called the subpoenas a “a legitimate oversight responsibility of the Senate.”

“And so Ron Johnson, the head of Homeland Security, has got subpoenas out for Hunter Biden,” he said. “Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, has laid out a series of hearings of people that he wants to call to come testify.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Sets Vote To Subpoena Comey, Brennan And Dozens More In Oversight Of Crossfire Hurricane)

“If the House can spend time on a baseless impeachment effort, then we should at least have oversight over what happened to initiate this whole process a couple of years ago,” the Senate Majority Leader insisted.