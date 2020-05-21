Man Has Hard Landing While Zip Lining In Twitter Video

One man had a very hard landing while zip lining in a Twitter video that is making the rounds.

Old Row Outdoors tweeted a video Wednesday of a man using a zip line to cross a lake, and the ride had a bit of a rough ending.

He came in hot and crashed down hard to the point he removed a solid chunk of grass. Give the awesome video a watch below.

Is this how a zip-line is supposed to work? University of South Carolina @jacoblogan03 pic.twitter.com/mlmh6S83WX — Old Row Outdoors (@OldRowOutdoors) May 20, 2020

You have to respect how the guy just played it off like it was no big deal. He just kept going! That's the definition of a champ.

The dude's butt hit the ground so hard that it displaced the grass. I'm not talking about a couple blades of grass.

He took out a chunk of grass! Yet he refused to be beat. That's the spirit that beat the Japanese in WWII.

I think most people would have curled up into a ball and cried if they were in this guy’s shoes. Not him. He doesn’t know what it means to quit!

Props to him for giving us a fun viral video to laugh about during these trying times!