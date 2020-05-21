EXCLUSIVE: Q&A With GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to answer your questions.

McCarthy took several questions in this video, ranging from the effort to reopen America to the recent Republican win in California’s special election and other hot button issues. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Explains How Dems Blocked Substantive FISA Reforms.)

He also went on to discuss what his legislative plan will be if Republicans win back the House.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

