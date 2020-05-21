Politics

No ‘Particular Timeline’ For Reopening NoVA, Northam Says

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he has no “particular timeline” for reopening Northern Virginia from the pandemic closures.

The Virginia governor delayed reopening parts of Northern Virginia last week after leaders in the area sent him a letter expressing concerns that their communities should not yet reopen. Northam said he is “following the data” as he prohibits Northern Virginia from reopening, according to the Washington Times.

“We haven’t set any particular timeline,” Northam said, the Times reported Wednesday. (RELATED:Virginia Movie Theater, Bowling Alley Owner Tells Northam He’s ‘Going To Reopen’ After $105K In Losses)

“We will continue to follow that daily. We will be in communication with those (local) leaders, and when they are comfortable, and when the data supports a movement into Phase 1, we will do so,” Northam said.

His comments come as local businesses in the Northern Virginia area struggle to come to terms with extended restrictions and closures.(RELATED: ‘Really, Really Frustrating’: NoVA Gym Owners Feel The Pain Of Delayed Reopening)

The Virginia governor also that he does not have a timeline for when to move Virginia into Phase 2 of the reopening plan. Phase 1 allows parts of Virginia to open restaurants and bars with outdoor seating, barbershops, salons, and places of worship at 50% capacity.

Northam did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

