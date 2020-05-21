REPORT: NCAA Approves Voluntary Football Activities During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Voluntary football activities have reportedly been approved by the NCAA.

According to Pete Thamel, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow football, men's and women's basketball players to engage in "voluntary athletic activities" in June.

There had been a ban on such activities through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources: The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, MBB and WBB to start June 1st and go through June 30th. There had been a moratorium on that through May 31st. Other sports will be acted on on a later date. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 20, 2020

Another great step forward in the war against coronavirus! Does it mean a ton in the grand scheme of things? Not really, but it’s still a good sign.

Voluntary activities is the first step towards teams getting back to having full practices. It’s the first step in a long series of steps of getting football back.

Now, we need players to step up and get to work. You can bet the powerhouse teams will start grinding out June 1. You can bet your life on that.

If one team is going to have players engaging in football activities, then we all need to get to work. I’ll be damned if I let Ohio State get reps and not the Wisconsin Badgers.

The season is 100 days away! Only 100 days away! Let’s grind it out and get to work!

It’s a step in the right direction, and I couldn’t be happier to take it. Together, we’re going to win this war!