REPORT: Scottie Pippen Is ‘Livid’ About ‘The Last Dance’

Scottie Pippen is reportedly upset with the way he was portrayed in “The Last Dance.”

The hit ESPN documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls wrapped up this past weekend and I thought Pippen looked solid in it.

Apparently, he feels very differently. According to Daniel Greenberg, ESPN 1000 host David Kaplan reported that the Chicago Bulls legend is “beyond livid” at how he came across in the documentary.

According to @thekapman, Scottie Pippen is “so angry” at Michael Jordan on how he was portrayed in the Last Dance. “He is beyond livid.” (Via ESPN 1000’s Kap and Company) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 20, 2020

This doesn’t even make sense. Did Pippen get flamed a little bit by Jordan for milking an injury? Yes. Did he get ripped for taking a bad deal?

Yes, he did. However, overall, Pippen was shown major respect in the documentary from ESPN. What could he possibly be mad about?

Another Pippen appreciation post. Proudly brought to you by @kanyewest, @CookinSoul, and the city of @chicago.pic.twitter.com/2T9gDwDOHA — Dunk Comp (@dunk_comp) May 13, 2020

“The Last Dance” proves that Pippen wasn’t just important to the six rings Michael Jordan won, but it’s made crystal clear none of it happens without him.

Sure, he got knocked a bit for some of his decisions, but the idea he came across poorly is just laughable. That’s not even close to accurate.

Maybe, I’m just not understanding “The Last Dance” from the perspective of a player on the team. This is honestly very confusing to me because I thought Pippen was portrayed in a way that made him look like an all-time great player and teammate.

I must be missing something because he reportedly feels very differently.

