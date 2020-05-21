REPORT: Taysom Hill Is ‘The Guy’ Of The Future For The Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will take over once Drew Brees retires.

There has been a ton of talk about what the Saints plan to do down the road with Hill, especially after signing him to an extension. Well, he will apparently be the starter once Brees hangs up his cleats.

According to ProFootballTalk, Jay Glazer wrote for The Athletic that Hill will be “the guy” for the future in New Orleans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s a couple things here. First, the NFL game is certainly evolving in a way that is in Hill’s favor.

The game has never valuable mobile quarterbacks more than it does right now, and Hill is an athletic freak of nature.

When it comes to mobility, Hill will be among the most mobile quarterbacks in the NFL the moment he becomes the starter.

Having said that, his sample size as an NFL quarterback is incredibly small. We’re talking very small! When Brees went down last season, Hill didn’t take over.

Teddy Bridgewater was inserted into the starting lineup. Hill has thrown very few passes and is mostly used in special packages.

That’s a shade concerning, but not something that can’t be figured out as the Saints go down the road.

We’ll see what happens, but there’s no doubt Hill has the skills from a physical standpoint. He just needs a lot more reps.