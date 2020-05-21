REPORT: The XFL Might Return, Stadiums Have Been Contacted About Leases

The XFL might not be dead after all.

Vince McMahon’s league filed for bankruptcy after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic, and it was more or less assumed the XFL was done for good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, that might not be the case. According to Daniel Kaplan at The Athletic, XFL creditors believe McMahon is using bankruptcy to buy his way out of the situation to get the league back, and president Jeffrey Pollack has called stadiums in St. Louis and Seattle about lease agreements.

Does this mean the XFL is coming back? I have no idea, but I’d love it if it did. The XFL was legit for the five weeks it existed for games.

I loved the XFL action. It felt like old school football, the league didn’t take itself too seriously and the fans were having a lot of fun.

All the way around, the XFL was off to an incredibly hot start before the coronavirus pandemic shut it down.

Now, it sounds like McMahon might actually be out here playing 4D chess while all of us just thought the XFL had failed.

The WWE founder resurrecting the league from the dead would honestly be the most Vince McMahon thing to ever happen.

The dude lives for drama and chaos, and it couldn’t get much more dramatic or chaotic than that.

We’ll see what happens, but I suppose there’s at least a little light at the end of the tunnel!