REVIEW: ‘Homeland’ Season 7 Is Exceptional

I have finished season seven of “Homeland” and it was absolutely phenomenal.

As you all know, I’ve fallen back in love with the hit Showtime series with Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison while at home during the coronavirus pandemic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I watched the first three seasons when I was younger and then didn’t watch the show for years. It was a foolish decision and I feel dumb for having made it.

Yet, I’m now through the first seven seasons and I couldn’t be more impressed. Was season seven the best?

No, it wasn’t. In fact, it might have been one of the weakest through what I’ve seen of the show and it was still outstanding.

That’s a testament to the overall strength of “Homeland,” the cast and the storytelling over years and years.

Season seven focuses heavily on Russian interference in American politics. Sound familiar? Yeah, it should. Just like every other season of the show, it does a great job of mirroring real life. It also picks up shortly after season six starts. So, we’re still in the middle of the chaos!

As I’ve written for all the other seasons, I’m not going to spoil anything for you guys. It’s too good for that.

What I will say is that the show pivots about halfway through the season. It starts off like it’s going to focus a lot on profiling, and then takes a big turn.

You’ll know what I’m talking about once you see it.

If you haven’t already started watching “Homeland,” you can catch the first seven seasons immediately on Hulu!

Now, I only have the final season left. It’s kind of bittersweet. I can’t wait to watch it, but I also don’t want “Homeland” to end.

Make sure to check back for my final review once I’m done!