Sarah Sanders Isn’t Sure Biden Could Lead America ‘Out Of His Own House,’ Much Less A Crisis

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wondered Thursday whether former Vice President Joe Biden could lead America “out of his own house.”

Sanders, who joined Fox News host Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered Overtime,” argued the President Donald Trump was the only candidate running who had experience leading in a time of crisis. (RELATED: First Responder Cheers Sarah Sanders: ‘You Would Make One Heck Of A Firefighter’)

WATCH:

“Let’s not forget what’s at stake here,” Sanders said of the 2020 presidential election. “The future of the country, we have a decision to make and the contrast cannot be more clear. We have somebody who has stepped up and shown their ability to lead in a crisis in Donald Trump, and somebody that’s been hiding in their basement bunker like Joe Biden.”

“You mentioned Joe Biden for a moment there,” Faulkner said and responded by sharing a Quinnipiac University poll that showed former vice president Joe Biden beating Trump nationally by a double-digit margin.

“I know a lot of people will pooh-pooh polls, but this is one that has such a big widening gap there,” Faulkner said, adding, “And you say with Joe Biden in his basement, he’s not even out there. Half of those surveyed still approve of President Trump’s handling of the economy and voters are split on which candidate is better equipped to manage the economy going forward.”

Sanders pointed to Trump’s history in office, making the argument that he had rebuilt the economy once and could certainly do it a second time.

“There are a lot of variables that we don’t know the answer to right now, but one thing we do know is one of these two people has actually rebuilt the economy before, has actually led our country to economic prosperity, and one hasn’t,” Sanders explained. “The one that has should be the one that we want and trust to do it again.”

“As we get closer to November and people really feel the heat of making a decision of who is best qualified to lead us out of this crisis and rebuild the economy, someone who has proven they can do it. That’s Donald Trump. Joe Biden has not proven he can lead us out of a crisis. I’m not sure he could lead us out of his own house, much less lead the country,” Sanders concluded.