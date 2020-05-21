‘Shad [Gaspard] Was Our Whole World’: WWE Star’s Wife Issues Emotional Statement Following His Death

The wife of former WWE star Shad Gaspard, Siliana, issued an emotional statement following news of her husband’s death.

“Aryeh [10-year-old son], myself and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad,” Siliana shared, according to TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on May 20, 2020 at 7:08am PDT

“Shad was our whole world and we were his,” she added. “There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Is The Highest Paid Actress For Second Year In A Row)

Siliana continued, noting how the former wrestler, “brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature.”

“The outpouring of love from Shad’s friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine,” Gaspard’s wife explained. “We’d like to once again thank the lifeguards, coastguard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts.

“Shad was and will always be our real life super hero,” her statement concluded.

As previously reported, Gaspard‘s body was found on the beach Wednesday, three days after he went for a swim at Venice beach with his son. Search efforts started for the two of them after they both went missing. Lifeguards were able to locate his son safely.

UPDATE: officials confirm description of pro wrestler Shad Gaspard matches that of the body discovered after washing up on shore in Venice Beach. @FOXLA @GDLA @LACoLifeguards pic.twitter.com/1EGKkglcNf — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) May 20, 2020

However, a witness reported that Shad was last seen directing the rescuers to where his son was located before he was hit with a wave and not seen from again.

The former wrestler is best known for his time in the ring back when he made up one half of the team Cryme Tyme with professional wrestler JTG, Jayson Anthony Paul or “The Neighborhoodie.”