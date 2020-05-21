REPORT: Sofia Richie Is Single While Taking A ‘Break’ From Scott Disick

Model Sofia Richie and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Scott Disick are reportedly on a break.

The break comes as Disick is working through some past traumas, according to a report published Thursday by US Weekly.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly taking a break: ‘He has to prove himself’ https://t.co/eLxE9iMCj8 pic.twitter.com/Uq8vVdixk4 — Glamour (@glamourmag) May 21, 2020



“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source told the outlet. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

Disick recently entered and quickly exited rehab to deal with past traumas, although reports stated he was there for substance abuse. (RELATED: ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians’ Star Scott Disick Checks Out Of Rehab After Leaked Photos Surface)

“At the beginning of the quarantine Scott was doing really well and was doing a great job at taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy,” a source told US Weekly at the time. “The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”

I’m actually a little sad that Disick and Richie are potentially going to break up. Richie has been good for him and I hope they can find a way to work things out.

If not, then one of the hottest women will be back on the market.