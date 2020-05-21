Summer 2021 Olympics Is The ‘Last Option’ For The Games To Happen In Tokyo

The summer Olympics in Tokyo won’t likely happen at all if the games don’t occur next summer.

The games were supposed to take place this summer, but were pushed until July 2021 because of the coronavirus. Yet, there's no guarantee that will happen.

According to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Thomas Bach, if they don’t happen next summer, then they’re just not happening at all in Tokyo.

He told the BBC that July 2021 is the “the last option” as far as the Japanese are concerned. He explained by telling the BBC the following:

Quite frankly, I have some understanding for this, because you cannot forever employ 3,000, or 5,000, people in an Organizing Committee. You cannot every year change the entire sports schedule worldwide of all the major federations. You cannot have the athletes being in uncertainty. You cannot have so much overlapping with a future Olympic Games, so I have some understanding for this approach by our Japanese partners.

I really hope the upcoming summer games don’t get called off. I really hope they happen in Tokyo in 2021.

It already sucks they got pushed back a year, but I’m willing to accept that as long as they happen in July 2021. We’re all making sacrifices.

The Olympics are an excuse for America to dunk on every other country on the planet on an international stage.

Our men’s basketball team shows up, dominates, wins the gold, packs up and comes home. It’s a tale as old as time.

How are we supposed to be proud Americans if that doesn’t happen?

Let’s hope the games happen because I need that joy back in my life! Plus, it’s always fun to watch a great swimming event as well.

Coronavirus has done enough damage. It’s time for a victory and the Olympics happening in 2021 can give that to us.