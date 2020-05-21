EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG Ken Paxton Explains Why He’s Fighting Against Voting-By-Mail During Coronavirus

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss why he’s fighting against the expansion of mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week a federal appeals court sided with Paxton in blocking the expansion of voting by mail.

“I’m in favor of the law, my job is not to make law, my job is to enforce it,” said Paxton. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Q&A With GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.)

He went on to discuss his concerns about the potential for voter fraud in mail-in voting is expanded right before a Presidential election.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

